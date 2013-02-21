Saké’s tonkatsu cups

6 Serves

Method

In a Kitchen Aid mixer, use the paddle and beat 2kg of belly offcuts at room temperature for 1 minute (until they fall apart and become like a farce).

Take the mix from the bowl and form out on glad wrap like sushi rice and place the negi sticks in the centre.

Roll up and keep tight with wrap, place in the freezer until they firm up. Cut pieces and flour, batter and crumb. Return to freezer, wrap, date and label.

To plate:

Place 3ml of karashi sumiso in the centre of each lettuce leaf. Place a deep fryed tonkatsu on top of the miso, top with bulldog sauce and a little squirt of mayo from the 3 hole squirter. Top with a little shaved red cabbage.