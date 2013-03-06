Grilled prosciutto chicken with soft polenta and roast mushroom walnut salad

4-6 Serves

For the soft polenta 50g unsalted butter 1 cup milk or half cream and half milk can be substituted for creamier options 3 cups chicken or vegetable stock 1 cup yellow or white polenta/cornmeal Freshly ground pepper and salt to taste ½ cup grated Parmesan or your favourite cheese

For the grilled prosciutto chicken 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts about 200g – 250g each 8 slices prosciutto ½ cup olive oil 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary leaves picked and chopped 1 tbsp. fresh oregano leaves chopped 3 garlic cloves, crushed zest from 1 orange salt and pepper

Method

For the grilled prosciutto chicken with soft polenta

Slice the chicken breasts in half lengthways and place onto your chopping board or a flat surface covered with plastic wrap. Place another layer of plastic wrap onto the chicken and with a meat mallot lightly pound the chicken until flattened and about 1 cm in thickness.

Place the breasts into a bowl and add in the olive oil, chopped rosemary and oregano, crushed garlic, salt and pepper. With your hands, combine the chicken with the herbs and add in the orange zest and season until well covered. Cut the prosciutto to size and using a toothpick fasten it to the chicken breast. Lay the chicken breasts onto a tray and cover with plastic wrap.

Sit in the fridge for 20 minutes. Turn on the grill in your oven and grill the chicken until it is cooked thoroughly and the prosciutto is golden. You can also barbeque the chicken on both sides for 2 minutes using a heavy pan or brick wrapped with foil to hold down the chicken, this will ensure that the prosciutto cooks onto the chicken.

For the roast mushroom and walnut salad

Preheat oven to 200c.

Place the field mushrooms onto a greased baking tray. Heat the oil and butter in a frypan over medium heat , add in the onions and garlic and herbs and sauté until the onions have softened. Remove this from the heat and add in the parsley and verjuice, season with salt and pepper and top each mushroom with a little of the mix.

Bake for 20 minutes. Combine the walnuts with the rocket and dress with the combined verjuice and olive oil.

For the soft polenta

Heat the butter, stock and milk in a large saucepan and bring to the boil over a high heat. Slowly add the polenta stirring constantly, lower the heat to a simmer and stir until thick and creamy, approximately 15 – 20 mins. Off the heat stir in the salt, pepper and cheese. Serve straight away.