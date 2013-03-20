Pineapple Polynesian pizza

Ingredients
Base
1⁄2 cup wholemeal flour
1 cup wheat bran
1⁄4 tsp baking powder
1⁄4 tsp salt
1⁄2 cup water
Topping
1⁄2 cup tomato paste
1⁄2 pineapple chopped
150g shaved lean ham
1⁄2 medium capsicum
1⁄2 bag baby spinach
1/3 cup feta
1/3 cup mozzarella cheese
+ large green salad dressed with olive oil and Balsamic vinaigrette and 2 tbs toasted
slivered almonds
Method
1. Mix the base ingredients in a large bowl.
2. Spread into a 12 x 8 inch pizza pan baking dish coated with cooking spray.
3. Bake the base in the oven for 45 mins at 180c.
4. Spread tomato paste over base and sprinkle all ingredients except baby spinach, over the base.
5. Bake for 20 mins at 180c.
6. Top with baby spinach and serve.
Notes
Serve slices with a generous green salad topped with toasted slivered almonds.