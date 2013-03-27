Linguine with roasted pumpkin and avocado pesto

4 Serves

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Put the pumpkin on a paper lined baking tray, sprinkle with trocomare and roast for 25 minutes



Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water until al dente. Drain and place in a large bowl with the spinach, capsicum and asparagus.



Pan fry the button mushrooms with the lemon n juice, balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper for about 1 minute, constantly stirring until the mushrooms are just tender. Add to the pasta with the pumpkin and mix together.



Add the pesto and stir through until the pasta is coated. Serve with more pesto on top if you like.