Linguine with roasted pumpkin and avocado pesto

Ingredients
150g pumpkin (squash), diced
½ teaspoon trocomare (herb salt)
300g linguine
200g baby spinach
1 red capsicum (pepper), roasted, peeled and cut into strips
175g asparagus, blanched and slice diagonally
100g baby button mushrooms
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
4 tablespoons avocado pesto
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Put the pumpkin on a paper lined baking tray, sprinkle with trocomare and roast for 25 minutes
Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water until al dente. Drain and place in a large bowl with the spinach, capsicum and asparagus.
Pan fry the button mushrooms with the lemon n juice, balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper for about 1 minute, constantly stirring until the mushrooms are just tender. Add to the pasta with the pumpkin and mix together.
Add the pesto and stir through until the pasta is coated. Serve with more pesto on top if you like.
Notes
