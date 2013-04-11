The Botanist sliders

Makes 4

Method

Place the burger on a BBQ to cook before assembly.

Cut the burger bun in half. Spread tomato chutney on the lid of the burger bun. Sprinkle the cheddar on top of the burger pattie when building the burger. Saute the onions in a fry pan with extra virgin olive oil and salt until translucent and set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, work the mince, salt and eggs until well combined. Add bread crumbs and mix well to get a nice consistency. Shape burgers into 60g balls, roll well and flatten. Thinly slice the onion, add salt and rub together with your hands until the onions start to release their juice. Add white wine vinegar and leave for 15 minutes. Strain the liquid off and mix olive oil through. Place the gherkin on each burger.

Place the slider on an oven tray and cook for approximately 4 minutes or until the buns are toasted.