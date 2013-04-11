News

Saffron risotto with prawns

Yahoo7 /
To celebrate ‘A Little Bit of Italy in Broke’ on April 13 and 14, 2013 in the beautiful Broke Fordwich Wine Region, Margan Restaurant’s head chef Michael Robinson has put together an amazing Italian inspired saffron risotto with delicious prawns that...
4 Serves

Ingredients

1.5 litres of vegetable stock
80 g butter
1 small onion, chopped
350 g Arborio rice
½ teaspoon saffron threads
80 g parmesan cheese grated
Salt and pepper

20 greens prawns, peeled
10 cherry tomatoes.

Method

Bring stock to the boil
Melt half the butter in heavy based pan and sauté the onion until soft.
Add rice and stir until coated with butter.
Add the hot stock gradually, ladle by ladle stirring after each addition until stock is absorbed.
Before adding the last ladle, add the saffron threads to the stock, stir and add to risotto.
Remove from heat, season, add parmesan and the other half of butter.
Cover and keep warm.
Season prawns and cook in a hot pan for one minute on each side. Remove.
Add cherry tomatoes and cook for one minute.

To Serve
Place a serving of risotto on each plate, place 5 prawns and two cherry tomatoes on each.
Garnish with baby herbs or chopped parsley.

Enjoy with Margan Semillon