Saffron risotto with prawns

4 Serves

Method

Bring stock to the boil

Melt half the butter in heavy based pan and sauté the onion until soft.

Add rice and stir until coated with butter.

Add the hot stock gradually, ladle by ladle stirring after each addition until stock is absorbed.

Before adding the last ladle, add the saffron threads to the stock, stir and add to risotto.

Remove from heat, season, add parmesan and the other half of butter.

Cover and keep warm.

Season prawns and cook in a hot pan for one minute on each side. Remove.

Add cherry tomatoes and cook for one minute.

To Serve

Place a serving of risotto on each plate, place 5 prawns and two cherry tomatoes on each.

Garnish with baby herbs or chopped parsley.

Enjoy with Margan Semillon