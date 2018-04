Pompelmo spritz cocktail

Makes 1

Ingredients 2 chunks fresh grapefruit

30mls vodka

30mls grapefruit juice

15mls sugar syrup

100mls Schweppes Lemon, Lime and Bitters

Method Mix ingredients together, serve in a wine glass and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

This Pompelmo Spritz cocktail is one of Schweppes signature cocktails being served at Schweppes Sydney Cup day, the last day of racing for the BMW Sydney Carnival autumn racing season.Visit www.theraces.com.au to find out more.