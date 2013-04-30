Garlic roasted lamb round with mustard mash

4-6 Serves 15 minutes prep 30 minutes cook

2 x 500g lamb round roasts 1x cup of olive oil 1 garlic clove, crushed 1 bunch of sage, leaves picked ¼ cup of olive oil 1.5kg of Sebago potatoes-peeled and chopped 1 cup of milk 50g of butter 1-2 tsp of hot English mustard

Method

1. Pre–heat the oven to 200°C. Combine 2 tbsps of oil with garlic, salt and pepper and brush over the lamb. In a hot pan, cook the lamb, turning regularly for 5 minutes or until browned. Place in a roasting dish and roast for 20 minutes for medium.

2. For the mash, place potatoes in a large saucepan of cold water and bring to the boil. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until tender. When ready, drain the water away from the potatoes. Add the milk, butter and mustard and mash until smooth.

3. Cook the sage leaves in an oiled frying pan on high for 30 seconds or until crispy. Drain the oil away from the sage leaves by placing on a paper towel.

4. Spoon the mash into bowls, top with crispy sage and serve with the lamb and extra pan juices.