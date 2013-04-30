Papaya and banana bread with honeycomb butter

6-8 Serves 15 minutes prep 1 hour cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease and line the base and sides of a 8 x 24cm (base measurement) loaf pan.

2. Combine the flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Combine mashed papaya, banana and eggs in a small bowl. Add to the flour mixture with the melted butter, macadamias and extra papaya and gently stir until just combined. Spoon into the prepared pan and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon. Place on an oven tray and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from oven. Set aside for 10 minutes before turning onto a wire rack to cool.

4. Meanwhile, to make honeycomb butter, use an electric mixer to beat butter until pale. Add honeycomb and stir to combine. 5. Cut into thick slices and dollop with honeycomb butter. Serve warm or at room temperature.