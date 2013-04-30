News

Papaya and banana bread with honeycomb butter

MasterChef Series Two contestant, Alvin Quah, has partnered with local growers for a second year to show Aussies more ways to use red papaya and yellow pawpaw as the fruits come into season. Fat free and low in kilojoules, the sweet tropical fruits...
6-8 Serves 15 minutes prep 1 hour cook

Ingredients

2 cups (300g) self-raising flour
1 cup (200g) brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1⁄2 cup (125ml) mashed papaya
1⁄2 cup (125ml) mashed banana
2 eggs, lightly whisked
150g butter, melted, cooled
1⁄2 cup (70g) toasted macadamias, coarsely chopped
1⁄2 cup finely chopped papaya, extra

Honeycomb butter: 100g butter, softened
30g honeycomb, coarsely chopped

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease and line the base and sides of a 8 x 24cm (base measurement) loaf pan.
2. Combine the flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl.
3. Combine mashed papaya, banana and eggs in a small bowl. Add to the flour mixture with the melted butter, macadamias and extra papaya and gently stir until just combined. Spoon into the prepared pan and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon. Place on an oven tray and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from oven. Set aside for 10 minutes before turning onto a wire rack to cool.
4. Meanwhile, to make honeycomb butter, use an electric mixer to beat butter until pale. Add honeycomb and stir to combine. 5. Cut into thick slices and dollop with honeycomb butter. Serve warm or at room temperature.