Miso flavour ramen topped with char shu beef

4-6 Serves

Method

Making the stock

Place pork and chicken bones in a large stockpot and cover with cold water. Place on a burner over high heat and bring to a boil. Remove from heat as soon as boil is reached. Dump water down the drain, and rinse bones under cold running water to remove any dark marrow and blood. Clean up the stockpot and place washed bones back to the pot, cover bones with cold water and heat up over medium heat till the stock start to boil, turn the heat down.

Skim off impurities from stock surface, add in all vegetables and spices in to the stock and then allow the stock simmering for 2 hours. Skim off impurity constantly to get a clear and nice flavour stock at the end. Drain stock through a fine sieve, and sit aside for later use.

Cooking the char shu beef

Slightly sear rolled beef brisket in a deep saucepan and sauté ginger, garlic and shallot in the same pan till fragrant, add sake, soy sauce and peppercorns in, add water to just cover the beef, bring up to the boil and slowly cook for 2 hours or till beef is tender. Once beef is ready, transfer onto a plate and allow cooling down to later slice up.

Cooking the ramen

Prepare a pot of boiling water for cooking ramen and blanching vegetables Heat up stock in a saucepan, and dissolve miso into the stock (500ml of stock and 35g of white miso paste for 1 bowl of ramen). Once the soup is ready, pour into a deep ramen bowl. Cooking ramen in boiling water for 1 minute and quickly rinsing cooked ramen under warm running water to remove exceed starch. And dipping in boiling water for 5 second to bring the temperature back, and then carefully place into ramen soup. Add few slices of chrshu beef and other toppings on to finish up.