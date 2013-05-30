Try this zingy, fresh and healthy warm salad that makes the best of all the fresh produce available right now<br><br>Find the recipe <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/food/recipes/recipe/-/17298533/beetroot-and-macadamia-salad/ " target="_blank">here </a>

4-6 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 200oc.

Rub a little olive oil over each beetroot, then wrap each in a piece of foil. Place on a baking tray and bake for 40 – 60 minutes or until tender. Set aside for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle then peel away skin. Cut each beetroot into bite size pieces. Transfer to a shallow dish and pour over orange juice. Set aside to cool.

Crumble the cheese into a small bowl.

Fold the yoghurt and mint leaves together. Cover and refrigerate until required.

Heat the remaining oil in a small non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the macadamias and stir over low heat for 1-2 minutes. Remove from the heat, pour in the balsamic vinegar and toss to coat macadamias.

Remove beetroot from the orange juice liquid, reserving the juice. Arrange the baby spinach leaves and goats feta in a serving platter. Whisk the extra virgin olive oil into the remaining orange juice mixture and season with salt and pepper. Dollop minted yoghurt mixture over the beetroot. Scatter the salad with balsamic macadamias and lightly drizzle with orange dressing.