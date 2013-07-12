Ratatouille

News

Tefal Heritage has tasked its ambassador, award-winning chef Guillaume Brahimi, to come up with traditional mouth-watering French recipes using its newest cookware from the Tefal Heritage range launching in July. The launch coincides with Bastille Day...
Makes 4-6

Ingredients

160ml olive oil
1 x medium eggplant, diced in to 1cm pieces
3 x zucchini, diced in to 1cm pieces
3 x capsicum, diced in to 1cm pieces
2 x red onion, diced in to 1cm pieces
½ bunch basil, finely sliced

Tomato sauce
3 x cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
800ml tin tomato - blended
50ml olive oil
1 sprig thyme
½ bunch basil, finely sliced
Salt and pepper

Method

Start by making sauce. Put oil in a Tefal Heritage 28cm Frying Pan on medium heat, add garlic and cook until golden brown. Add tomato puree, thyme, basil, salt and pepper. Reduce heat and cook slowly for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile cook the remaining vegetables. Heat another Tefal Heritage 28cm Frying Pan over medium high heat, add two tablespoons of oil and cook zucchini for a few minutes or until golden brown.

Remove, wipe out pan and return to heat and repeat these steps with all of the vegetables, leaving the onions to the last

When all of the vegetables are cooked, combine with tomato sauce, season and serve with fresh basil.