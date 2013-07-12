Green Asparagus Risotto

Makes 4-6

Method

Blanch asparagus in boiling water for two minutes or until tender. When cooked, refresh in iced water.

Place the chicken stock in French Heritage Saucepan to simmer.

Heat the French Heritage Pot Roast Pan over medium heat, add oil and cook eshallots until soft and translucent.

Add rice and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring all the time and making sure the rice doesn’t stick to the pan or boil.

Slowly start adding the stock, one ladle at a time; stirring continuously (this brings out the starch in the rice giving it a creamier texture).

While the risotto is cooking, make the emulsion.

Place garlic and chicken stock in a small sauce pan over medium heat for seven minutes or until garlic is soft and the stock has reduced by half.

Put the garlic stock mix in a blender with picked parsley leaves and blend until smooth. Put in cream gun, add 1 bulb, shake and keep warm.

When most of the stock is incorporated into the rice and is al dente, add asparagus, crème fraiche and grated cheese.

Fold to combine, season and serve with a spoonful or warm parsley emulsion.