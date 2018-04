Shorty's Half Time

1 drink 5 mins prep

Ingredients 30 ml Ardbeg 10yr

45 ml Pear Nectar

10 ml Vanilla Syrup

5 ml Lemon Juice

Dash Orange Bitters

1 Orange Wedge

Method Mix all ingredients together apart from the orange. Fill the glass with crushed ice and pour over. Garnish with orange.

This whisky cocktail will be sure to get your heart started during the World Cup celebrations!