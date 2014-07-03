Classic Meat Pie

Makes 8 15 minutes prep 150 minutes cook

Method

1. To make beef filling, heat 1 tbs oil in a heavy-based saucepan sprayed over medium heat and cook meat in 2 batches, stirring often, for about 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

2. Add another tbs oil to same saucepan with oil spray and add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until brown.

3. Deglaze pan with wine, scraping sticky bits from the bottom of the pan, then bring to a simmer. Return meat to the pan.

4. Add stock, bay leaves and sauces and return to a simmer. Cover and cook for 1½ hours, stirring often and adding a little more stock if needed.

5. Add potatoes and cook for a further 10 minutes.

6. Add peas and puréd beans and heat to warm through.

7. Place beef filling into a bowl to cool slightly and to allow mixture to thicken.

8. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 180°C. Lightly grease either 1 large pie pan or 8 small pie pans with oil or butter. Line tins with pastry, trim edges and prick the bases with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden. Set aside for 15 minutes to cool.

9. Spoon cooled filling evenly among pie bases. Lightly brush top edge of pastry with whisked egg. Place another layer of pastry on top of the pies, trim excess pastry from around the edges and gently press edges together to seal. Using a fork, prick several times in centre to allow steam to escape during cooking. Lightly brush tops with egg mix.

10. Bake for 30 minutes or until puff