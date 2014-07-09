Siena-style pici with duck ragu

8 Serves

1.5 kg minced duck 1 onion diced 1 carrot diced 1 stick celery diced 3 cloves garlic crushed and chopped 1 bunch sage chopped 3 cloves whole 250mls red wine 1 tin tomatoes, crushed with your hands. Salt and pepper Olive oil 400gm fine semolina 200ml warm water

Method

In a medium sized pot, heat the oil and sweat the vegetables for about 10 minutes.

Add the sage, cloves and duck mince and stir very well to combine.

Allow to cook and fry for 5-10 minutes.

Add the wine and a pinch of salt and pepper, allow to reduce by half then add tomatoes.

Stir and cook for 2-3 hours, topping up with water if it looks to be getting dry.

For the pici, make a dough by mixing the semolina and water together, then knead until smooth and elastic (about 10mins).

Roll the dough into a large sausage (about 1.5cm thick) and cut into 5cm lengths.

With the flat of your hands, roll the dough into really dodgy looking spaghetti! This is the look we are trying to achieve. They'll be about 3-4mm thick. Dust with some more semolina and leave loosely covered in the fridge till needed.

To serve, boil a pot of water well salted and add the pici. Boil for about 4 minutes, add to the warm ragu, toss and serve into hot bowls, top with grated Parmigiano.