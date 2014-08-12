Fish parcels with tomato, zucchini and walnuts

4 Serves 10 minutes prep 15 minutes cook

Method

Combine the tomatoes (broken slightly with a wooden spoon), white wine, oil, garlic, basil and season to taste.

Cut 4 x 40cm lengths of baking paper. Place a quarter of the zucchini slices in the centre of one sheet. Top with one piece of fish and season to taste. Spoon over a quarter of the tomato mixture. Bring the short sides of the paper up to meet in the middle, fold over several times to secure. Twist in both ends to secure and form a parcel. Repeat the process for the remaining 3 fillets. Place parcels on a baking tray.

Bake at 200°C (180°C fan forced) for 15-20 minutes or until fish is cooked through. Remove bag from oven and stand 2-3 minutes before carefully opening the bag. Sprinkle with walnuts and serve with bread.