Fish parcels with tomato, zucchini and walnuts

Ingredients
400g can Val Verde San Marzano DOP Peeled Tomatoes
1/3 cup white wine
¼ cup olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
¼ cup shredded basil leaves
sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
2 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
4 (approx. 200g) firm white fleshed fish fillets eg. Ling
1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
crusty bread, to serve
Method
Combine the tomatoes (broken slightly with a wooden spoon), white wine, oil, garlic, basil and season to taste.
Cut 4 x 40cm lengths of baking paper. Place a quarter of the zucchini slices in the centre of one sheet. Top with one piece of fish and season to taste. Spoon over a quarter of the tomato mixture. Bring the short sides of the paper up to meet in the middle, fold over several times to secure. Twist in both ends to secure and form a parcel. Repeat the process for the remaining 3 fillets. Place parcels on a baking tray.
Bake at 200°C (180°C fan forced) for 15-20 minutes or until fish is cooked through. Remove bag from oven and stand 2-3 minutes before carefully opening the bag. Sprinkle with walnuts and serve with bread.
Notes
Fish can also be baked in foil if desired.
The easiest way to toast the walnuts is to place them on the baking tray around the fish parcels for the last three minutes of cooking.
If you fish fillets are thick, you may need to increase the cooking time to 25 minutes.
Call Val Verde San Mazarno on 03 9487 9500 to find your nearest stockist.