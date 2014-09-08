Mediterranean vegetable pie

4-6 Serves 40 minutes prep 40 minutes cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200⁰C and line two large baking trays with baking paper.

2. For the vegetables: chop capsicums, eggplant, zucchini and eschallots into 2cm dice. Tumble onto one of the prepared tray with garlic cloves, drizzle with olive oil and toss with your hands to ensure all are coated. Season well salt and pepper and roast for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through, tossing the vegetables after 10 minutes to ensure even cooking.

3. For the olive oil pie crust: combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre and add cold water and olive oil. Using one hand, quickly mix the ingredients together just until they form a ball. Place the ball on the remaining prepared tray and, using your fingers, push the dough into rectangle shape measuring 30cm x 23cm. It should be 0.5cm thick. Using your thumb and pointer finger press the pastry edges to form an edge of around 1cm, then , pinch pleat this edge using your fingers. Bake the pie crust for 10 minutes.

4. For the herbed tapenade: process all ingredients until smooth.

5. Remove the pie crust from the oven, spread the base with herbed tapenade, top with roasted vegetables and crumble over goats cheese. Bake for 30 – 40 minutes or until the pie is golden and cooked through. If the vegetables and cheese are browning too much, cover with a sheet of aluminium foil. Slice and serve immediately.