Halloween pumpkin cupcakes

6-8 Serves 10 minutes prep 35 minutes cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 190°C/170°C fan forced.

2. Chop the pumpkin and steam for 8-10 minutes until tender. Set aside to cool, then mash roughly with a Pyrex Masher.

3. Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Beat with electric hand-held beaters for 4-5 minutes or until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between additions until fully combined. Add the ginger and orange rind and beat for a further minute.

4. Sift the flour, bicarb, cinnamon and mixed spices together, then gently fold through the butter and sugar mixture, alternating with the mashed pumpkin. Fold until just combined.

5. Spoon the mixture into a lightly oiled Baker's Secret 12 Cup Cupcake and Tart Pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

6. When completely cool, top with frosting or icing. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.