Kentucky Buttermilk fried chicken

Ingredients
1.6kg chicken
Marinade:
500 ml buttermilk
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp all spice
2 bay leaves
Coating:
3 cups all purpose flour
1½ tablespoons garlic powder
1 ½ tablespoons onion powder
½ tablespoon + ½ teaspoon paprika
½ tablespoon + ½ teaspoon cayenne
½ tablespoon + ½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Method
For marinade:
Portion the chicken into 5 pieces, rub with the all spice and sprinkle with salt. Place it a bowl and pour buttermilk over the chicken until covered. Add the bay leaves. For flavorsome, tender chicken, leave it marinating in the fridge overnight.
Cook:
Mix all the ingredients together, take the marinated chicken straight from the buttermilk and coat with the spiced flour mix. Shake off any excess flour & deep fry in 180c oil for about 8-10 min depending on the size until its crispy, golden brown & cooked evenly.