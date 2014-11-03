Kentucky Buttermilk fried chicken

Method

For marinade:

Portion the chicken into 5 pieces, rub with the all spice and sprinkle with salt. Place it a bowl and pour buttermilk over the chicken until covered. Add the bay leaves. For flavorsome, tender chicken, leave it marinating in the fridge overnight.

Cook:

Mix all the ingredients together, take the marinated chicken straight from the buttermilk and coat with the spiced flour mix. Shake off any excess flour & deep fry in 180c oil for about 8-10 min depending on the size until its crispy, golden brown & cooked evenly.