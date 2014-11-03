Deep fried Twinkies and chocolate fondue

Makes 10

Method

To make the Twinkie cake base:

Pre-heat oven at 350F/ 180C

Get a large bowl and combine the sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt. Then add the egg yolks, water, oil, and vanilla. Mix everything together until you get a smooth mixture. Then put the bowl aside.

Get another bowl and mix the cream of tartar with the egg whites. Beat them together until you get stiff peaks.

Take the egg white mixture and pour it into the first mixture you made. Taking care not to knock all the air out of the egg whites, gently fold everything together until all the ingredients are well combined.

Pour the final mixture into small rectangular molds and bake in the oven at 350F/180C for about 20-25 minutes. (Don’t have the right size mold? Make your own by molding tinfoil around small spice jars.) Once it’s ready leave it to cool in the mold & later turn the cakes out.

Mock Cream Filling:

In a clean bowl cream the shortening, butter and confectioners sugar and salt together. Beat for five minutes on a high speed and slowly mix in the vanilla and milk. Continue beating everything together for another five minutes.

Grab each of the cooled Twinkie cakes, turn them over and make three small holes with a toothpick on the underside. Carefully wiggle the toothpick around inside the Twinkie to make small connecting cavities. Fill a piping bag with the mock cream, and pipe into the three small holes. Be really generous and keep squeezing the bag until you feel some resistance. Wipe off any excess cream with some baking paper.

For Crumbing & Deep frying:

Whisk the milk & egg together until combined. Place all the other ingredients in separate bowls. Grab each of the filled Twinkies and coat with flour first, the milk & egg mixture second & finally coat with biscuit crumbs. Leave them in the freezer overnight to set nicely.

Preheat the oil to 180 C. Each Twinkie only needs about 10-15 seconds each, as they’re already cooked. Serve warm topped with chocolate fondue and sprinkles.