Protein fruity bircher muesli

1-2 Serves 7-15 minutes prep

Ingredients 2 scoops of IsoWhey Strawberry protein powder

½ - 1 cup of oats (soaked over night if needed)

1 apple or firm pear

1 tbsp organic currants

½ lemon or orange

2 tbsp plain yoghurt (optional)

1 tbsp mixed nuts and seeds (almonds, flaxseed, sunflower seeds or LSA)

1 tsp honey

A pinch of cinnamon or fresh ginger powder

A pinch of paprika

Method Pre-soak the oats with the raisins the night before or for an hour in a little water or fruit juice.

Combine a grated apple or pear with a squeeze of lemon juice and one or two tablespoons of natural plain yoghurt and the IsoWhey protein powder.

Drizzle with honey if desired and sprinkle with chopped nuts and ginger.

The above recipe calls for an apple or pear, but you can use almost any other fruit.

Add sliced or mashed banana, or a handful of fresh berries, or some chopped dried fruit like apricots, dates, figs, pears, sultanas or raisins to change the flavour.

This fruity bircher muesli recipe is packed full of protein and guaranteed to get you through to lunch!