Apera Stevo

Makes 1

Ingredients 30ml Firedrum vodka

15ml Cooloon

3 wedge orange

4 kaffir lime leaves

45ml Prosecco

Method Build with cubed ice.

Top with grapefruit soda.

Garnish with lime wedge.

Captain Baxter is a new venue on the St Kilda foreshore. Try making this delicious Apera Stevo at home. Highball glass required.