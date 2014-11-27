Microwave chocolate and peanut butter cake

Ingredients
2 tablespoons soft butter
40g dark chocolate, finely chopped
1 medium egg
2 tablespoons semi-skimmed milk
3 tablespoons caster sugar
3 tablespoons self-raising flour
pinch of salt
2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
1 tablespoon salted roasted peanuts,
roughly chopped
Method
Place the butter and chocolate in a 350ml mug and microwave for 10–20 seconds until melted.
Add the egg and milk to the mug and beat with a fork until thoroughly combined.
Add the sugar, flour and salt and beat again until smooth, then float a tablespoon of peanut butter on top of the cake mixture but don’t stir – this will sink down as the cake cooks to create a lovely gooey peanut butter centre.
Cook in the microwave for 2 minutes 20 seconds @ 600W, 2 minutes @ 800W or 1 minute 40 seconds @ 1000W.
While the cake is still warm, top with the remaining peanut butter. Wait for it to melt slightly and then scatter with peanuts, curl up on the sofa and enjoy.
Notes
