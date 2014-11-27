Microwave chocolate and peanut butter cake

1 Serve 10 prep 2 mins cook

Method

Place the butter and chocolate in a 350ml mug and microwave for 10–20 seconds until melted.

Add the egg and milk to the mug and beat with a fork until thoroughly combined.

Add the sugar, flour and salt and beat again until smooth, then float a tablespoon of peanut butter on top of the cake mixture but don’t stir – this will sink down as the cake cooks to create a lovely gooey peanut butter centre.

Cook in the microwave for 2 minutes 20 seconds @ 600W, 2 minutes @ 800W or 1 minute 40 seconds @ 1000W.

While the cake is still warm, top with the remaining peanut butter. Wait for it to melt slightly and then scatter with peanuts, curl up on the sofa and enjoy.