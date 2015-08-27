News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Microwave banana bread

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /
Moist, sticky and sweet… just the way banana bread should be. This recipe for one means there's more for you.
Microwave banana bread

Microwave banana bread

1 Serve 5 prep 3 mins cook

Ingredients

1 medium ripe banana (approx 100g)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium egg
1 tablespoon semi-skimmed milk
4 tablespoons light muscovado sugar
4 tablespoons self-raising flour
Pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon pecans, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon sultanas

To decorate:
2 tablespoons cream cheese
1 tablespoon icing sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method

In a 350ml mug, mash ¾ of the banana (reserving the rest) with a fork and then beat in the oil, egg and milk until well combined.

Add the sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon and beat again until smooth. Fold through the pecans and sultanas.

Cook in the microwave for 3 minutes 20 seconds @ 600W, 3 minutes @ 800W or 2 minutes 40 seconds @ 1000W. Leave to cool.

Meanwhile, make the frosting. Place the cream cheese, icing sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl and beat with a fork or a whisk until light and fluffy. Slice the remaining 1/4 banana.

Spoon the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a closed star nozzle. Pipe at a 45° angle, then top with slices of banana and a dusting of cinnamon. Serve immediately.

Notes

This recipe is perfect for any overripe bananas you have lurking in your fruit bowl.

More microwave cake recipes


Christmas cake

Red velvet cake

Chocolate and peanut butter cake

Lamingtons