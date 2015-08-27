Microwave banana bread

1 Serve 5 prep 3 mins cook

Method

In a 350ml mug, mash ¾ of the banana (reserving the rest) with a fork and then beat in the oil, egg and milk until well combined.

Add the sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon and beat again until smooth. Fold through the pecans and sultanas.

Cook in the microwave for 3 minutes 20 seconds @ 600W, 3 minutes @ 800W or 2 minutes 40 seconds @ 1000W. Leave to cool.

Meanwhile, make the frosting. Place the cream cheese, icing sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl and beat with a fork or a whisk until light and fluffy. Slice the remaining 1/4 banana.

Spoon the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a closed star nozzle. Pipe at a 45° angle, then top with slices of banana and a dusting of cinnamon. Serve immediately.