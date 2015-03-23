Herb Crusted Salmon with Pea Puree, Smashed Potatoes and Carrots

6 Serves 10 mins prep 50 mins cook

Method

Pre-heat oven to 180⁰C [160⁰C fan-forced] and line three baking trays with baking paper.

Place potatoes in a large saucepan of salted water and bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 15–20 minutes or until very tender. Drain well. Place potatoes on a paper-lined baking tray and use the back of a fork or a potato masher to lightly crush each potato. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 30 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning once half way to encourage browning.

Cut carrots in half lengthways then half again (or twice more for larger carrots) and place on baking tray.

Combine honey, ginger and olive oil in a small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds or until the honey melted.

Drizzle over carrots and toss to coat. Roast for 45 minutes, turning carrots from time to time, until golden and tender.

Place salmon on the other prepared baking tray. Spread with mustard and season with salt and pepper. Chop parsley and dill in a small processor, then add breadcrumbs and enough olive oil to moisten. Press down on salmon. Roast for 7 minutes for pink or 10 minutes for well done.

For the puree, melt butter in a medium saucepan, add green onions and stir over medium heat until softened. Add frozen peas, cover with 2cm of water and bring to the boil. Boil for five minutes or until the peas are very tender. Strain the peas, but reserve the cooking liquid. Puree until smooth, adding a splash of the cooking water if needed. Season with salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Serve salmon on pea puree, with smashed potatoes and ginger carrots.