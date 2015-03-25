Healthy Easter Bunny Biscuits

These adorable Easter Bunny Biscuits from The Fit Foodie are a healthy and nutritious version of real biccies. Enjoy!
10 Serves
Ingredients
1/2 cup gluten-free oats (ground)
2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
2 tablespoons tahini
zest of 1 lemon
juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon pure vanilla essence
1 tablespoon rice malt syrup (vegan) or raw honey
1 tablespoon granulated stevia
1/2 cup almond meal
3 teaspoons ground lemon peel
Method
Preheat oven to 160 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.
Using a rolling pin, roll dough between two sheets of baking paper until approximately 0.5cm thick.
Using a rabbit cookie cutter, cut out cookies and place on a lined baking tray.
Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown.
Allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.