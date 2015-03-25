Healthy Easter Bunny Biscuits

10 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 160 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.

Using a rolling pin, roll dough between two sheets of baking paper until approximately 0.5cm thick.

Using a rabbit cookie cutter, cut out cookies and place on a lined baking tray.

Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown.

Allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.