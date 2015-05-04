Charred Eggplant Dip with Olive Oil Quinoa Crackers

4-6 Serves 30 mins, plus one hour resting prep 30 minutes cook

Method

For the olive oil quinoa crackers:

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. In a bowl, combine the flour, quinoa and half the salt. Make a well in the centre and pour in the oil and 185 ml of water, mixing with one hand as you go. Mix gently until you have a soft, wet, pliable dough.

3. Turn the dough out onto a well-floured work surface. Pinch off walnut-sized pieces of dough and roll out on baking paper into paper-thin rounds – they will be quite delicate. Carefully transfer to the prepared tray and sprinkle with the remaining salt.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. This may take less time, depending on how thin the crackers are, so watch them carefully.

5. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

For the dip:

1. Hold the whole eggplants over a medium flame on a gas stove or barbecue, turning every so often, for about 15–20 minutes, or until the skin is charred all over and the flesh is tender.

2. Halve and put in a colander, cut-side down, for 30 minutes, to drain a little.

3. Scoop out the flesh from half the eggplants and blend in a food processor with the garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Scoop out the remaining flesh, mash with a fork, then fold into the blended eggplant with the spring onion and olive oil.

4. Serve in a shallow bowl, dollop over the plain yoghurt, scatter with mint and drizzle with more olive oil.

5. Serve with quinoa crackers.