Lime, Polenta and Ricotta Cake

Why not make this delicious Lime, Polenta and Ricotta Cake, courtesy of celebrity chef and restaurateur Darren Robertson, for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea this May and help beat cancer. The official date is Thursday, May 28, but you can host a...
Ingredients

10 g fine (instant) polenta
200 g almond meal
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp sea salt
200 g unsalted butter, at room temperature
180 g caster sugar
3 eggs
zest and juice of 3 limes
250 g fresh ricotta

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease a 23-cm x 13-cm x 8-cm loaf pan and
line the base and sides with baking paper.
2. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl.
3. Beat the butter and sugar in an electric mixer until it turns white. Still beating, slowly add the eggs until completely mixed. Then fold in the dry ingredients by hand. Finally, fold in the zest, juice and ricotta. Try to keep the ricotta fairly chunky.
4. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 40 minutes, or until golden brown. To check if it’s cooked, insert a skewer in the centre – if it comes out clean, the cake is ready.

Notes

The ricotta in this cake means it’s quite firm and moist. It’s the type of cake you could take on a picnic, or you could serve it up with some fresh berries or ricotta as a dessert.