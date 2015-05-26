Zucchini Fritters with Spiced Labneh and Zucchini Noodle Salad

4 Serves

Method

1. Hang the yoghurt in a strainer lined with Chux or cheese cloth for 24 hours to create the labneh.

2. Once the yoghurt is transformed to labneh, stir in the ground cumin, coriander, salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

3. To make the fritter batter, sift the flour into a large mixing bowl. Crack an egg into a separate bowl and also add the cream and water. Whisk the ingredients together until they are combined.

4. Whisk the wet ingredients into the flour until the batter is to a smooth consistency. Crush the garlic into the mix using a garlic crusher, then add the All-Bran, dill, chilli and zucchini. Season the mix with salt and pepper and stir the ingredients together until they are well incorporated.

5. Heat a large non-stick frying pan to a medium high heat, and pour in a tablespoon of olive oil. Once the oil is hot cook the fitters in batches 1 heaped tablespoon at a time.

6. For the salad place all the ingredients in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper and mix together with your hands.

7. To plate the dish smear some of the labneh onto a plate. Place down a few of the fritters and top with the zucchini noodle salad.