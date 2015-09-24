Korean Beef, Cabbage And Mushroom Salad With Gochujang Dressing

4 Serves 20 minutes plus 20 minutes marinating prep 40 minutes plus 5 minutes resting cook

Ingredients 4 beef blade steaks (about 150g each, 1cm thick)

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp Korean chilli bean paste (gochujang, see note)

1 tsp sesame oil 2 tbsp grapeseed or other mild-flavoured oil

150 g shitake mushrooms

2 cups thinly shaved Chinese cabbage or white cabbage

2 firm green pears or nashi pears

2 tsp lemon juice

3 spring onions, thinly sliced diagonally, plus extra to serve

Roast sesame seeds, to serve Gochujang dressing

1 tbsp each mirin (for alternative, see note)

1 tbsp brown rice vinegar

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp gochujang (for alternative, see notes)

1 tbsp finely grated ginger

Method Combine soy sauce, mirin, chilli bean paste and sesame oil in a bowl, add steaks and turn to coat well, cover with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature to marinate for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for the gochujang dressing, whisk ingredients in a bowl to combine and set aside.

Heat a little vegetable or grapeseed oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Drain steaks from marinade and cook, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked to your liking (4-6 minutes in total for medium-rare, 5-7 minutes in total for medium), set aside to rest for 5 minutes, and then thickly slice.

Wipe out pan with paper towels, add a little more oil to pan over medium-high heat, add mushrooms and sauté for about 3 minutes until tender. Transfer to a bowl and add cabbage and spring onion. Thinly slice pear on a mandolin, toss in lemon juice to prevent discolouring and add to mushroom and cabbage mixture. Add beef and any resting juices and toss to combine. Divide among bowls, drizzle with half the dressing and serve scattered with extra spring onion and roasted sesame seeds, with extra dressing to the spoon over.

Notes Mirin is a lightly sweet rice wine condiment available in the Asian section of many supermarkets or at specialist Asian supermarkets. If you can’t get it, stir 3 tsp sherry with 1 tsp caster sugar for every tablespoon of mirin required. If you prefer a non-alcoholic alternative, use water instead of sherry. Gochujang is a Korean chilli bean paste available from specialist Asian grocers, but you can substitute with your favourite unsweetened chilli sauce. TIP 1 The marinade causes the steaks to brown and caramelize quickly, so you’ll need to turn it a little more than usual. TIP 2 This dish would also work well with flank steak, which cooks quickly but needs ample resting time.

