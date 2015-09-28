Coconut Berry Swirl Ice-Cream

1 litre

Method

Line the base and sides of a 18cm x 28cm rectangle non-stick baking pan with baking paper.

Combine the coconut cream, desiccated coconut, vanilla seeds and maple syrup in a jug and pour into prepared pan.

Cover with cling wrap and freeze for 1 hour or until set firm around the edges.

Transfer the partially frozen cream mixture to a food processor and process until very smooth.

Return the mixture to the pan and level the surface.

Cover with cling wrap and freeze for 1 hour more.

Process again until smooth and then spoon into 1 litre capacity freezer safe dish.

Stir the blueberries through the cream mixture in the pan and level the pan.

Cover with cling wrap and freeze for 1 more hour until firm.

Scoop and serve.