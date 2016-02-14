Rachel Khoo's chocolate bark

5 mins prep 5 mins, plus 1 hour cooling cook

Method

Put the chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of just simmering water (don’t let the bowl touch the water). Stir occasionally until melted.

Line a tray with baking paper and pour the chocolate on to it, then spread with a spatula or palette knife into a rectangle about 18cm x 22cm and around 0.5cm thick. Immediately sprinkle the seeds, pistachios and cranberries evenly over the top. Transfer to the fridge

to set for at least 1 hour.

Once set, break the bark up into jagged pieces.





Extracted from Rachel Khoo's Kitchen Notebook by Rachel Khoo, Michael Joseph $50 (Penguin)