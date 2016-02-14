News

Rachel Khoo's chocolate bark

Rachel Khoo's chocolate bark recipe couldn’t be simpler. It's great for a snack, as an after-dinner treat or as the perfect edible gift.
Chocolate bark

Chocolate bark from Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook

5 mins prep 5 mins, plus 1 hour cooling cook

Ingredients

200g dark chocolate (70%), broken into pieces
15g mixed seeds (e.g. sunflower, pumpkin and sesame)
15g pistachio kernels
20g dried cranberries

Method

Put the chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of just simmering water (don’t let the bowl touch the water). Stir occasionally until melted.

Line a tray with baking paper and pour the chocolate on to it, then spread with a spatula or palette knife into a rectangle about 18cm x 22cm and around 0.5cm thick. Immediately sprinkle the seeds, pistachios and cranberries evenly over the top. Transfer to the fridge
to set for at least 1 hour.

Once set, break the bark up into jagged pieces.



Extracted from Rachel Khoo's Kitchen Notebook by Rachel Khoo, Michael Joseph $50 (Penguin)

Notes

The toppings you can use for this are endless. I usually see what I have left over in my cupboard, from dried apricots, figs or freeze-dried fruit (great for colour), to hazelnuts, pecans and sugar sprinkles.

Chocolate bark keeps in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.