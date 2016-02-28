Chocolate soufflé

4 Serves

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly butter four 250 ml ramekins and dust them with icing sugar. Roll the ramekins around to make sure the sugar completely covers the insides. Place the ramekins on a baking tray.

Put the chocolate and milk in a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until the chocolate melts and the mixture is glossy. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly, then stir in the egg yolks until well combined. Don’t be concerned if the mixture looks curdled.

Beat the egg whites in a clean glass or ceramic bowl until soft peaks form. Begin to add the caster sugar gradually and continue to beat until just before you have firm peaks. Take a large spoonful of the egg whites and beat them into the chocolate with a wooden spoon to loosen the mixture. Then, use a spatula to gently fold the remaining egg whites into the chocolate in three batches.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared ramekins, filling to the top. Use a spatula to wipe across the top of each ramekin to flatten the surface. Run your index finger around the inside lip of the ramekins to create a gap between the soufflé mixture and the ramekin. Bake for 10–12 minutes. The soufflés should be well risen above the ramekins. Serve immediately.