Stir No-Fry With Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Ingredients
Lime & tamari marinade
125 ml (½ cup) cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons cold-pressed sesame oil
juice of 1 lime
4 tablespoons tamari
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
Vegie mix
125 g (2 cups) broccoli florets
1 red capsicum (pepper), seeded and finely sliced
90 g (1 cup) julienned carrot
115 g (1 cup) bean sprouts
30 g (½ cup) shredded bok choy (pak choy)
40 g (½ cup) shredded savoy cabbage
½ red onion, finely sliced
1 garlic clove, crushed
Coconut cauliflower rice
500 g (4 cups) cauliflower florets
45 g (½ cup) finely desiccated coconut
½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt or Celtic sea salt
To serve
4 tablespoons black or white sesame seeds
3 tablespoons coriander leaves
Method
Blend the marinade ingredients in a high-speed blender until well combined. Pour into a large mixing bowl.
Add all the vegie mix ingredients to the bowl. Toss together, then allow to marinate while you make the cauliflower rice.
Carefully pulse the cauliflower coconut rice ingredients in a food processor until the cauliflower resembles the texture of rice. Do not over-process, or the cauliflower will turn into a puré.
To serve, divide the coconut cauliflower rice among four bowls and top with the vegie mix. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, garnish with coriander and serve.
This recipe features in The Naked Vegan (Murdoch Books; 2016).