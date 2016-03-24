News

Healthy Hot Cross Buns

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /
Knock up a batch of Luke Hines and Scott Gooding's healthy version of the Easter treat at home this weekend. You're body will thank you for it.
Healthy Hot Cross Buns from Clean Living: Eat Clean All Year by Luke Hines and Scott Gooding

Makes 12

Ingredients

Buns
1 cup almond meal
½ cup coconut flour
½ cup arrowroot
½ cup coarsely grated green apple
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cloves
4 eggs, at room temperature, lightly whisked
¼ cup rice syrup
150 g butter, melted and cooled, plus extra to serve

Crossings
2 tablespoons coconut cream
1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
2 teaspoons coconut flour

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

To make the buns, put all the ingredients together in a large bowl and mix well to combine. Stand for 10 minutes or until the mixture is firm. Shape the mixture into 12 rounds and put them on the tray 2 cm apart.

Bake the buns for 20 minutes, or until golden. When they’re cooked, a skewer inserted in the centre should come out clean. Let the buns cool on the tray for 5 minutes.

To make the crosses, put all the ingredients together in a bowl and whisk until smooth, then spoon the mixture into a small zip-lock bag. Snip off one small corner of the bag, then pipe crosses on top of the buns. Chill until set.

Serve warm, with extra butter.

Clean Living: Eat Clean All Year by Luke Hines and Scott Gooding ($29.99), published by Hachette Australia