Healthy Hot Cross Buns from Clean Living: Eat Clean All Year by Luke Hines and Scott Gooding

Makes 12

Buns 1 cup almond meal ½ cup coconut flour ½ cup arrowroot ½ cup coarsely grated green apple 2 teaspoons baking powder 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg ½ teaspoon ground cloves 4 eggs, at room temperature, lightly whisked ¼ cup rice syrup 150 g butter, melted and cooled, plus extra to serve

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

To make the buns, put all the ingredients together in a large bowl and mix well to combine. Stand for 10 minutes or until the mixture is firm. Shape the mixture into 12 rounds and put them on the tray 2 cm apart.

Bake the buns for 20 minutes, or until golden. When they’re cooked, a skewer inserted in the centre should come out clean. Let the buns cool on the tray for 5 minutes.

To make the crosses, put all the ingredients together in a bowl and whisk until smooth, then spoon the mixture into a small zip-lock bag. Snip off one small corner of the bag, then pipe crosses on top of the buns. Chill until set.

Serve warm, with extra butter.

Clean Living: Eat Clean All Year by Luke Hines and Scott Gooding ($29.99), published by Hachette Australia