Healthy Hot Cross Buns

Ingredients
Buns
1 cup almond meal
½ cup coconut flour
½ cup arrowroot
½ cup coarsely grated green apple
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cloves
4 eggs, at room temperature, lightly whisked
¼ cup rice syrup
150 g butter, melted and cooled, plus extra to serve
Crossings
2 tablespoons coconut cream
1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
2 teaspoons coconut flour
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
To make the buns, put all the ingredients together in a large bowl and mix well to combine. Stand for 10 minutes or until the mixture is firm. Shape the mixture into 12 rounds and put them on the tray 2 cm apart.
Bake the buns for 20 minutes, or until golden. When they’re cooked, a skewer inserted in the centre should come out clean. Let the buns cool on the tray for 5 minutes.
To make the crosses, put all the ingredients together in a bowl and whisk until smooth, then spoon the mixture into a small zip-lock bag. Snip off one small corner of the bag, then pipe crosses on top of the buns. Chill until set.
Serve warm, with extra butter.
Clean Living: Eat Clean All Year by Luke Hines and Scott Gooding ($29.99), published by Hachette Australia