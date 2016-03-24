Korean-Style Lamb Rump

4 Serves 20 mins prep 25 mins cook

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan-forced). To make the stuffing, cook the quinoa according to packet instructions. Drain and rinse. Place quinoa in a large bowl with kimchi, kale and egg. Season and stir to combine.

Lay the rumps out on a chopping board and cut horizontally most of the way through the thickest part on both sides of the rump, leaving a join at each end, and then flattening the lamb out to provide a larger surface area for the stuffing. If necessary, gently beat the meat with a mallet to provide an even thickness. Divide the stuffing down the middle of the rumps, roll and tie the lamb at 2cm intervals with cooking twine.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat and sear the lamb on all sides for 4 to 5 minutes until evenly browned. Place the lamb rumps on a rack in a roasting dish. Roast for 15 to 20 mins or until cooked to your liking.

Remove the lamb from the roasting dish and rest covered for 10 mins.

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes until tender. Drain, rinse and cool. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, apple, cabbage, green onions, currants, mayonnaise, lemon juice and coriander.

Serve the lamb sliced with the potato salad. Sprinkle with micro herbs, if desired.