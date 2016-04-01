Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Serves 4

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C

Put the cauliflower ‘rice’ into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 8−10 minutes on High or until the cauliflower becomes tender. Drain and set aside to cool. Tip the cauliflower into the middle of a tea towel (dish towel). Wrap it into a bundle, and twist closed, squeezing out any remaining moisture over the sink. You need a proper pizza base, not a crumbly mess.

Transfer the drained cauliflower to a large bowl and add the eggs, oregano, Italian seasoning, almond meal, parmesan cheese and salt and pepper. Fold the mixture—or use your hands to mix the dough—until it is well combined. If it’s still a bit too runny, add another tablespoon of almond meal to firm it up.

Heat a nonstick pizza tray or baking tray for 5–10 minutes, then spread the ‘dough’ out in a layer 5 mm (. inch) thick. Bake the ‘dough’ for 15 minutes or until it becomes golden. Remove from the oven (but leave the oven on).

Spread the tomato passata or paste evenly over the base, followed by the grated mozzarella, chorizo and cherry tomato. Scatter the crumbled goat’s cheese in between the chorizo and tomato, then sprinkle with the basil leaves. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5–10 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

This recipe is courtest of THE GOOD LIFE by Sally Obermeder and Maha Koraiem, published by Allen and Unwin. RRP $34.99. available now.