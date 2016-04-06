Pale Ale Beer-Battered Tempura Vegetables With Herb Mayo

4-6 Serves

Method

Heat oven to 150C/fan 130C/gas 2.

Cover a baking tray with sheets of kitchen paper. Start to heat a deep-fat frying pan or large wok a third full of oil and have the frying basket, or slotted spoon to hand.

When the oil reaches 190C dip some of the prepared veg briefly into the batter, shake off any excess, then lower straight into the hot oil. Don’t crowd the frying basket. Fry for about 2 mins until light golden and crisp, then drain on kitchen paper.

Repeat with the remaining vegetables in batches, dipping into the batter just before you fry them and remember to let the oil heat back up to temperature between each batch. Keep the tempura warm in the oven, leaving the door slightly ajar so that they stay crisp.

To make the mayonnaise:

Put the egg yolks and mustard in a bowl. Whisk well, then gradually pour in the oil, whisking continuously until thick. Add the lemon juice and herbs, then season. Keep in the fridge.