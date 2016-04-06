Pale Ale Beer-Battered Tempura Vegetables With Herb Mayo

Ingredients
A mix of firm vegetables
Tempura Batter:
170g plain flour, sifted
2 tbsp cornflour
1 tsp fine sea salt
200ml ice-cold sparkling mineral water
200ml ice-cold Hop Thief 7 American Pale Ale
Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
A few ice cubes using a whisk
Herb Mayonnaise:
2 egg yolks
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
200ml olive oil (not extra virgin)
Squeeze of lemon juice
2 tbsp finely chopped parsley, chives, tarragon and chervil
Method
Heat oven to 150C/fan 130C/gas 2.
Cover a baking tray with sheets of kitchen paper. Start to heat a deep-fat frying pan or large wok a third full of oil and have the frying basket, or slotted spoon to hand.
When the oil reaches 190C dip some of the prepared veg briefly into the batter, shake off any excess, then lower straight into the hot oil. Don’t crowd the frying basket. Fry for about 2 mins until light golden and crisp, then drain on kitchen paper.
Repeat with the remaining vegetables in batches, dipping into the batter just before you fry them and remember to let the oil heat back up to temperature between each batch. Keep the tempura warm in the oven, leaving the door slightly ajar so that they stay crisp.
To make the mayonnaise:
Put the egg yolks and mustard in a bowl. Whisk well, then gradually pour in the oil, whisking continuously until thick. Add the lemon juice and herbs, then season. Keep in the fridge.
Notes
Mix the tempura batter just as you are about to cook.