Brown bread panna cotta with a malt crumb and beer and honey gelato by James Squire and Aria Catering.

12 Serves

Panna Cotta: 1.2 litre of whole cream 1 farmhouse whole meal loaf 6 tbsp honey 1 vanilla pot, deseeded 2 tsp malt extract 1 bottle of The Constable Copper Ale

Method

To make the Honey and Yeast Gelato:

Line a 1 litre loaf tin with cling film.

Beat the egg and egg yolks with the yeast and honey in a bowl, over a saucepan of gently simmering water, until the mixture is pale and thick.

Whip the double cream until thick, and then gently fold in the egg and honey mixture. Pour into the prepared loaf tin, and cover carefully with cling film before putting it in the freezer for about 2-3 hours.

Take out 20 minutes before serving and place into the fridge.

To make the Panna Cotta:

In a large container tear all the bread, pour over the beer, honey, malt extract and add the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Put gloves on and mash together into a pulp, add the cream and mix w ell. Leave in the fridge overnight.

Pass through a fine sieve and squeeze all the cream out of the pulp. Discard the bread. Depending on how many ml of cream mix you have, add 1 gelatine leaf per 120ml of liquid. With the correct amount of gelatine add to a small pan and add just enough cream mix to cover the leaves and leave to bloom for 5 minutes. Once softened, place on a very low heat and stir constantly until the gelatine has completely dissolved. Sieve back into the rest of the cream and mix well. Pour the cream into ramekins no larger than 100ml. Set in the fridge for 4 hours.

To make the Malt and Pollen Crumb:

To make the crumb, rub together all the ingredients in a bowl. If the mixture is sticking to your hands, add a little more flour. Spread out the crumb on a baking tray and cook in the oven for 10 minutes, or until golden. Lightly blend the crumb in a food processor, add back to a baking tray and back in the oven for 5 more minutes. Take out and cool.

To make the Chestnut Brittle:

Finely chop the cooked chestnuts and add to a baking tray. Place in the oven for 5-20 minutes or until golden brown.

In a pan, melt the sugar until golden in colour. Add the roast chopped chestnuts and spread onto a silicon matt. Leave to cool.

Once cooled smash into small pieces

To make the Passionfruit Curd:

Put the passion fruit pulp in a food processor and whizz to separate the seeds from all the juice. Scrape into a sieve set over a medium saucepan, pushing through as much pulp as you can. Reserve 2 tbsp of the seeds, discard the rest.

Add the remaining ingredients to the pan and set over a low heat. Whisk until all the butter has melted then, using a wooden spoon, stir constantly until the passion fruit curd has thickened to a similar consistency as lemon curd.

Sieve the curd into a bowl. Stir in the reserved seeds and cool.

To serve:

Add a spoonful of curd to the centre of the plate, sit the panna cotta next to the curd, add a scattering of the malt and pollen crumb and finish with a few shards of brittle.