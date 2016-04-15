Taramasalata, Radish and Watercress Toast

This delicate toast is almost too pretty to eat.
6 radishes
Spread each slice of bread with 2 tablespoons of taramasalata, then drizzle with lemon juice.
4 Serves
Ingredients
6 radishes
2 handfuls of watercress
4 large slices artisan country bread
8 tablespoons taramasalata
the juice of a lemon
Method
Cut the radishes into thin rounds. Destalk the watercress.
Spread each slice of bread with 2 tablespoons of taramasalata, then drizzle with lemon juice.
Top each slice with radish slices and watercress leaves.
Cut into thirds before serving.
These are edited extracts from Toast by Sabrina Fauda-Role and Salads by Sue Quinn published by Hardie Grant Books $19.99 each and are available in stores nationally.