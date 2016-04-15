News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Taramasalata, Radish and Watercress Toast

Yahoo Lifestyle /
This delicate toast is almost too pretty to eat.
Taramasalata, Radish & Watercress

Taramasalata, radish and watercress Toast recipe from Toast by Sabrina Fauda-Role. Photo: Supplied

4 Serves

Ingredients

6 radishes
2 handfuls of watercress
4 large slices artisan country bread
8 tablespoons taramasalata
the juice of a lemon

Method

Cut the radishes into thin rounds. Destalk the watercress.

Spread each slice of bread with 2 tablespoons of taramasalata, then drizzle with lemon juice.
Top each slice with radish slices and watercress leaves.

Cut into thirds before serving.

These are edited extracts from Toast by Sabrina Fauda-Role and Salads by Sue Quinn published by Hardie Grant Books $19.99 each and are available in stores nationally.