Taramasalata, radish and watercress Toast recipe from Toast by Sabrina Fauda-Role. Photo: Supplied

4 Serves

6 radishes 2 handfuls of watercress 4 large slices artisan country bread 8 tablespoons taramasalata the juice of a lemon

Method

Cut the radishes into thin rounds. Destalk the watercress.

Spread each slice of bread with 2 tablespoons of taramasalata, then drizzle with lemon juice.

Top each slice with radish slices and watercress leaves.

Cut into thirds before serving.

These are edited extracts from Toast by Sabrina Fauda-Role and Salads by Sue Quinn published by Hardie Grant Books $19.99 each and are available in stores nationally.