Brie and Proscuitto Pizza

Président Double Brie has arrived on Aussie shores and it's something pizza has been calling out for for quite some time. Besides, who could pass up dolloping award winning French cheese on their pizza?
1 pizza
Ingredients
1 large ready-made pizza crust
125ml tomato sauce
1 tbs tomato puree
1 clove garlic, crushed
6 slices of prosciutto
1cm slices of Président brie
8 Greek black olives, pitted
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C
Mix tomato sauce, puree and garlic in a bowl then spread over the pizza base
Place prosciutto over the top, top with olives and Brie slices
Bake to 8 – 10 minutes
Recipes and images from Président Cheese