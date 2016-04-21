Brie and Proscuitto Pizza by Président Cheese. Photo: Supplied

1 pizza

Ingredients 1 large ready-made pizza crust

125ml tomato sauce

1 tbs tomato puree

1 clove garlic, crushed

6 slices of prosciutto

1cm slices of Président brie

8 Greek black olives, pitted

Method Preheat oven to 200°C Mix tomato sauce, puree and garlic in a bowl then spread over the pizza base Place prosciutto over the top, top with olives and Brie slices Bake to 8 – 10 minutes Recipes and images from Président Cheese

Président Double Brie has arrived on Aussie shores and it's something pizza has been calling out for for quite some time. Besides, who could pass up dolloping award winning French cheese on their pizza?