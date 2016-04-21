News

Brie and Proscuitto Pizza

Yahoo Lifestyle /
Président Double Brie has arrived on Aussie shores and it's something pizza has been calling out for for quite some time. Besides, who could pass up dolloping award winning French cheese on their pizza?
President Brie and Proscuitto Pizza

Brie and Proscuitto Pizza by Président Cheese. Photo: Supplied

1 pizza

Ingredients

1 large ready-made pizza crust
125ml tomato sauce
1 tbs tomato puree
1 clove garlic, crushed
6 slices of prosciutto
1cm slices of Président brie
8 Greek black olives, pitted

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C

Mix tomato sauce, puree and garlic in a bowl then spread over the pizza base

Place prosciutto over the top, top with olives and Brie slices

Bake to 8 – 10 minutes

Recipes and images from Président Cheese