Stir-fried kalettes with chilli and fresh herbs by Curtis Stone

4 Serves 5 mins prep 3 mins cook

Ingredients 2 tbs brown sugar

2 tbs fish sauce

3 tsp white vinegar

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 birds-eye chilli, finely chopped

1 tbs canola oil

160g kalettes, stems trimmed, halved lengthwise through stem

1 shallot, thinly sliced into rings

1 long red chilli, thinly sliced into rings

1/4 cup each fresh basil leaves, fresh coriander leaves, fresh mint leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

Method In a small bowl, whisk sugar, fish sauce, vinegar, garlic and Thai chilli. Heat a wok or large heavy frying pan over high heat. Add oil. When oil is smoking, add kalettes. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 2 mins, or until outer leaves are charred and kalettes are crisp-tender. Add fish sauce mixture and cook 30 seconds longer, or until liquid has slightly reduced. Remove wok from heat and stir in shallot, long red chilli and fresh herbs. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Notes Make-Ahead: Fish sauce mixture can be made up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated.

This tasty side dish pairs really well with any protein. Serve it with steamed rice to sop up all the delicious flavours!