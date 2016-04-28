Fruit Loops Cupcake

Recipe courtesy of Meg Hewitt developed specially for the Kellogg’s X Kawa Cereal Café in Sydney.

Method

For the icing, soak ½ cup of Kellogg’s® Froot Loops® in 1 cup of full cream milk for 2 hours.

Beat the butter, orange rind and sugar until creamy.

Add eggs, flour and juice, beat well to mix.

Pour batter in to cupcake cases and bake for 15 minutes at 170 degrees.

Gently strain the milk from the soaked Froot Loops®, and discard the cereal.

Alternate cups of icing sugar with tablespoons of the cereal milk and beat with an electric mixer. You can add more or less milk, depending on how thick you like your icing.

Once you have reached your desired consistency, crush an additional cup of Froot Loops® and stir through the icing for a multi-coloured effect.

Spread the icing on the cooled cupcakes and decorate with a few extra Froot Loops

Recipes and Images taken from Open For Breakfast.