Jamie Oliver's potato cakes with smoked salmon

2 Serves 40 minutes, plus chilling cook

330g Cream delight potatoes 2 spring onions 1 heaped tablespoon plain our 1 small knob of unsalted butter 2 large free-range eggs 3 slices of smoked salmon 2 heaped teaspoons sour cream 1 bunch of fresh chives

Method

Peel the potatoes and place in a pan, just cover with boiling salted water and cook on a medium heat for 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain and leave to steam dry.

Once cool enough to handle, coarsely grate into a mixing bowl.

Trim, finely slice and add the spring onions along with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Add the flour and half the butter, then mix well.

Divide into 4 equal-sized balls and pat into at rounds. Place on a plate, cover with plastic wrap and pop in the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

Place a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and dot in the remaining butter. Gently fry the potato cakes for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned and hot through. Remove to a plate and keep warm until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, carefully lower the eggs into a small pan of boiling salted water and cook on a medium heat for 5 minutes for a runny yolk.

Slice the smoked salmon, arrange two potato cakes on each plate and top with equal amounts of salmon.

Peel the eggs, then divide between your plates. Spoon over the sour cream, snip over the chives, season well and serve.

