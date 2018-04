Negroni Mocha Recipe by Sesión Tequila. Photo: Supplied

Makes 1

Ingredients 20ml Sesión Reposado

20ml Campari

10ml Sweet Vermouth

10ml Sesión Mocha

Method Add all the ingredients to a tumbler filled with ice and stir until chilled. Garnish with a large swathe of orange peel Recipe by Sesión Tequila

With subtle oak hints and a beautiful chocolate finish, this cocktail recipe is a new and delicious take on the traditional “Negroni.”