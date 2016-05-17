News

How To Make Prosciutto and Fig Sushi

Yahoo7 Lifestyle
This quirky roll from Woollahra's new Japanese precinct, Sushi with a Twist, is a refreshing take on the much-loved staple.
How to make prosciutto and fig sushi rolls by Sushi with a Twist. Photo: Supplied

8 rolls

Ingredients

2/3 cup sushi rice
1 nori sheet (seaweed)
1 slice prosciutto
1/4 fig
1 spoon Gorgonzola cheese

Method

Wrap the bamboo mat with plastic wrap

Take a nori sheet (seaweed), and cut it in half. Place one half on the mat, with the shiny side facing down

Grab a handful of prepared sushi rice, about 150g and spread it gently over the nori – about 1 cm high.

Flip the nori that the rice is now facing down.

Grab 1/4 fig and place it evenly over on nori sheet

Roll it inside out

1 slice of Prosciutto on top of roll

Cut into 8 pieces

8g Gorgonzola cheese with 3 drops of water microwave for 20 seconds

Spread cheese on top of roll with spoon

3 grapes on side

Recipe from Sushi with a Twist