How To Make Prosciutto and Fig Sushi

This quirky roll from Woollahra's new Japanese precinct, Sushi with a Twist, is a refreshing take on the much-loved staple.
2/3 cup sushi rice
8 rolls
Ingredients
2/3 cup sushi rice
1 nori sheet (seaweed)
1 slice prosciutto
1/4 fig
1 spoon Gorgonzola cheese
Method
Wrap the bamboo mat with plastic wrap
Take a nori sheet (seaweed), and cut it in half. Place one half on the mat, with the shiny side facing down
Grab a handful of prepared sushi rice, about 150g and spread it gently over the nori – about 1 cm high.
Flip the nori that the rice is now facing down.
Grab 1/4 fig and place it evenly over on nori sheet
Roll it inside out
1 slice of Prosciutto on top of roll
Cut into 8 pieces
8g Gorgonzola cheese with 3 drops of water microwave for 20 seconds
Spread cheese on top of roll with spoon
3 grapes on side
Recipe from Sushi with a Twist