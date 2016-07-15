News

Crème fraiche bavarois with mandarin and almonds

Yahoo7 Be /
Indulge in this creamy citrus delight specially created by celebrity chef Guillaume Brahimi, it's to die for!
Guillaume Brahimi’s crème fraiche bavarois with mandarin and almonds

Crème fraiche bavarois with mandarin and almonds. Photo: Supplied

4 Serves

Ingredients

Crème Fraiche Bavarois
4 egg yolks
120 sugar
300 g Bulla Crème Fraiche
120 g Bulla Thickened Cream
2 gelatine leaves
2 mandarin zest
2 mandarins juiced
3 mandarins, pith, all white and seeds removed
40 g sugar
50 g crystallised almonds, roughly chopped

Method

Soak the gelatine in iced cold water.

Place egg yolks with sugar and mandarin zest in a bowl in an electric mixer and whisk until pale.

Whip the 100 ml of cream and crème fraiche until firm, set aside.

Place remaining cream in a pot and bring to the boil and add soft gelatine and melt gelatine.

Fold together gelatine and egg yolks and then fold through whipped cream. Pour into 4 glasses and set for 8 hours.

Place sugar in a pot and place on medium heat when light caramel colour add juice, bring to the boil and when combined together add in mandarin segments.

To serve, spoon cold mandarin segments over the the mousse and sprinkle over almonds

Recipe provided by Guillaume Brahimi in partnership with Bulla Dairy Foods.