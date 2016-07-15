Crème fraiche bavarois with mandarin and almonds. Photo: Supplied

4 Serves

Crème Fraiche Bavarois 4 egg yolks 120 sugar 300 g Bulla Crème Fraiche 120 g Bulla Thickened Cream 2 gelatine leaves 2 mandarin zest 2 mandarins juiced 3 mandarins, pith, all white and seeds removed 40 g sugar 50 g crystallised almonds, roughly chopped

Method

Soak the gelatine in iced cold water.

Place egg yolks with sugar and mandarin zest in a bowl in an electric mixer and whisk until pale.

Whip the 100 ml of cream and crème fraiche until firm, set aside.

Place remaining cream in a pot and bring to the boil and add soft gelatine and melt gelatine.

Fold together gelatine and egg yolks and then fold through whipped cream. Pour into 4 glasses and set for 8 hours.

Place sugar in a pot and place on medium heat when light caramel colour add juice, bring to the boil and when combined together add in mandarin segments.

To serve, spoon cold mandarin segments over the the mousse and sprinkle over almonds

Recipe provided by Guillaume Brahimi in partnership with Bulla Dairy Foods.