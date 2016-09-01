Cauliflower tabbouleh

Ingredients
½ cauliflower (approximately 450 g), grated, central core removed
60 ml lemon juice, or more as desired
salt
2 small carrots, finely sliced
2 raw red beetroots (approximately 160 g), peeled and finely chopped
20 g flat-leaf parsley, snipped
20 sorrel leaves, finely snipped
15 g chopped mint leaves
pepper
approximately 60 ml extra-virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons pistachios, toasted and chopped
Method
Mix the grated cauliflower with the lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Set aside for 30 minutes.
Add the carrots, beetroots, herbs, pepper and olive oil, making sure all the ingredients are well coated. Add salt and pepper or lemon juice to taste.
Sprinkle with chopped pistachios and serve immediately.
