You have to try this vibrant cauliflower tabbouleh. Photo: Supplied

2-4 Serves

½ cauliflower (approximately 450 g), grated, central core removed 60 ml lemon juice, or more as desired salt 2 small carrots, finely sliced 2 raw red beetroots (approximately 160 g), peeled and finely chopped 20 g flat-leaf parsley, snipped 20 sorrel leaves, finely snipped 15 g chopped mint leaves pepper approximately 60 ml extra-virgin olive oil 4 tablespoons pistachios, toasted and chopped

Method

Mix the grated cauliflower with the lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Add the carrots, beetroots, herbs, pepper and olive oil, making sure all the ingredients are well coated. Add salt and pepper or lemon juice to taste.

Sprinkle with chopped pistachios and serve immediately.

This is an edited extract from Salads by Sue Quinn published by Hardie Grant Books $19.99 each and are available in stores nationally.