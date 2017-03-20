Sugar-Free Granola Bars

12 Servings PT15m prep PT30m cook

1/2 cup coconut oil, plus extra for greasing. 1/4 cup nut butter, of your choice. 2 tablespoons rice malt syrup, plus 1 teaspoon extra. 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. 2 cups rolled oats. 1/2 cup shredded coconut. 1/4 cup Vanilla Vital Protein powder. 3/4 cups activated walnuts, roughly chopped. 1/2 cup activated sunflower seeds. 1/2 cup activated pumpkin seeds. 1/3 cup sesame seeds. 1 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds.

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Line a medium-sized baking pan with baking paper and generously rub coconut oil on the paper and set aside.

2. In a medium-sized saucepan, combine coconut oil, nut butter, rice malt syrup and salt. Cook on low heat, stirring until well combined. Remove from heat and add the oats, coconut, Vital Protein Powder and half the nuts and seeds. Combine well.

3. Spread the mixture into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top. Spread remaining nuts and seeds over the mixture and drizzle with 1 teaspoon of rice malt syrup.

4. Bake for approximately 20-30 minutes until golden brown around the edges and the middle is semi set. Check bars after 15 minutes to see if the top is browning too quickly. Cover with baking paper, if required.

5.Remove from oven and cool completely in the pan. Lift from the pan by pulling up on the baking paper.

6. Transfer to a chopping board and cut into desired sized squares. Remove the baking paper.